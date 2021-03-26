030721 FCHS outside

The Franklin County Humane Society is surrounded by water in this photo taken from above. The Kentucky River crested at 40.16 feet on March 5. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County Humane Society is making progress on its capital campaign for a new animal shelter.

Currently, $692,648 has been raised. The organization’s goal is $1.6 million for a new facility on Carpenter Farm off the East-West Connector.

Over the past few weeks, New Leash on Life thrift shop's resident cat, Lionel, helped raise $2,000 to sponsor a cat kennel at the new animal shelter in honor of his shopmate, Blondie, who passed away recently.

To make an online donation for the new shelter, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg=

Checks can be mailed to the Franklin County Humane Society at 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Please be sure to designate the new shelter as the recipient of the funds on the check’s memo line.

