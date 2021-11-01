Columbia Gas wants to remind customers that, starting today, funding is available to help families manage their heating costs through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance with home energy bills for eligible households.

“This funding helps our most vulnerable customers manage their winter heating costs,” said President and COO Kimra Cole. “So many of the households we serve have occupants that are children, seniors or those with disabilities, and we need to be advocates for them. It is crucial that we provide customers with the means to pay their energy bills, because no one should have to spend the cold winter months without heat. Columbia Gas wants our customers to be safe and warm through this heating season.”

Household income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for LIHEAP. Customers can visit benefits.gov to find out if they qualify or visit a local Community Action Agency or capky.org/network to apply.

In addition to federal funding, other assistance programs also are available for Columbia Gas customers. For a complete listing of energy assistance programs, including extended payment plans, visit ColumbiaGasKy.com/Assistance. For a list of ways to conserve energy and lower heating bills, visit ColumbiaGasKy.com/SaveEnergy.

Customers are urged to contact the Columbia Gas Customer Care Center at 1-800-432-9345 for more information about programs and services.

