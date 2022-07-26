Two local residents — including the husband of a sitting city commissioner — voiced their support of city funding for the access road to the new animal shelter at Monday’s Board of Commissioners voting meeting.

In the weekly email newsletter that was sent out Friday, former Franklin County Humane Society President Sam Marcus, who spoke out about the $350,000 price tag to extend Flynn Avenue to the new animal shelter at the June 27 city commission meeting, urged community members to weigh in on the issue Monday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription