Two local residents — including the husband of a sitting city commissioner — voiced their support of city funding for the access road to the new animal shelter at Monday’s Board of Commissioners voting meeting.
In the weekly email newsletter that was sent out Friday, former Franklin County Humane Society President Sam Marcus, who spoke out about the $350,000 price tag to extend Flynn Avenue to the new animal shelter at the June 27 city commission meeting, urged community members to weigh in on the issue Monday night.
“We need as many people as possible to attend the meeting and comment,” Marcus wrote in the email. “City leaders need to know how much support the FCHS has and that the issue is too important for them not to discuss openly if they believe in transparency and support the new shelter project.”
Richard Rosen, husband of City Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen, and Leslie Driskell, vice president of the humane society, answered the call and stepped up to the microphone.
“Some people think that this matter has already been decided and closed but I think it needs to be brought up again because previous discussion was based on a false premise,” Rosen stated and asked city leaders to put the matter back on the agenda for further discussion at a future meeting.
The city and county both agreed to give the humane society $1 million toward the new animal shelter. However, Rosen pointed out, the city’s donation in actuality is only $650,000 due to the $350,000 infrastructure cost to put in the access road, a bill that he feels the city should have to help pay.
“The city refused to give the humane society a building permit for the animal shelter until they built a blacktop road that cost $350,000,” he explained. “That’s a road that goes to the city’s wastewater pumping station. It also goes to a nature preserve, which is land that the city donated to the Woods and Waters Land Trust. It also goes to the city composting site and it goes to city-owned property that you are leasing to the humane society.”
He told city leaders that because the access road will be used by both the humane society and the city that leaders should cough up the funding to pay a portion of the cost to build it. Rosen also noted that if the access road was a driveway the humane society would be on the hook for the bill.
“You basically put a gun to the head of the humane society and said build the road or we won’t give you a building permit,” he said, adding that $650,000 is a fraction of what the city really should have given to the humane society.
“So when you’re talking about this with the community, I feel like you’re misrepresenting the amount of money that the city gave to the humane society for the new animal shelter. Instead of saying they gave $1 million and then really forcing $350,000 of that to be used for a road that the city should have built themselves,” he remarked.
Driskell reiterated Rosen’s comments and noted that the humane society is leasing the land for 50-year term and paying for the building.
“I just wanted to point out that we are a nonprofit just trying to offer a service for the city and the county and not looking to make a profit like a developer would of putting in their own road and selling off lots,” she added. “That’s why I feel this is part of the city’s duty to pay for this road.”
City leaders did not discuss the matter and it remains uncertain as to whether the issue will be added to a future city commission agenda as the issue was not brought up under new or unfinished business at the end of Monday's meeting.
