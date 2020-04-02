The death of a loved one is a time many people want a hug or to visit their friends.
With the continuing coronavirus situation and limits on public gatherings, the traditional funeral service and visitation have been scaled down tremendously.
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear limited funerals to the “closest of family” and that burials should be private.
The funeral homes across Kentucky are following those guidelines, and providing services as best they can.
“It is hard on the families,” said Sidney Fogle, executive director of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky. “This is a time they was as many people around them to hug and show support and you just can’t.”
Four of Frankfort’s funeral homes, Clark Legacy Center, Harrod Brothers, LeCompte Johnson Taylor and Rogers, made a joint statement to limit all services to a maximum of 10 people.
“We stand united in doing our part to compassionately care for and serve our community,” the statement reads. “But we must also accept responsibility in following all regulations and guidelines set forth. We appreciate your cooperation in working with us to honor your loved one in ways that are meaningful, while also taking into consideration current federal and state guidelines regarding public health and safety.”
Among the FDAK members, Fogle said he has heard of funeral homes allowing up to 10 visitors in person, while streaming the service online.
“A lot of funeral homes are doing live streaming of services,” Fogle said. “That seems to really be working well. Thank God for the technology we have.”
Others have offered an abbreviated service now, while saving the full public service for later, after the pandemic eases, he said.
Like many businesses, employees are encouraged to work from home. Fogle said they are still able to meet with families and plan services as needed.
“The funeral homes are doing a good job working with the families under the circumstances,” Fogle said. “They’re setting up chapels so (people) aren’t sitting right net to each other. They are working together on doing this.
“As mine does, their hearts are breaking for these families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.