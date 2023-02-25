Yes Arts, 317 W. Second St., will host a gallery opening reception for artist Debra Kay Guess from 5-7 p.m. on Friday.
With a bachelor’s degree in communications, a minor in art and more than 30 years in marketing, sales and desk jobs, Guess returned to painting as a creative calling outside the confines of the 8-to-5 routine.
Now retired, she paints full-time in her home studio in Frankfort, where she lives with her life partner of 41 years and counting, and their two high maintenance dogs.
Artist’s statement:
The qualities of natural beauty that fascinate me most are randomness, spontaneity, imperfection. Add to that the joy of expressing myself in color, and that’s why I paint the way I do.
Much of the rest of my life is organized, planned, scheduled, checklisted. Voluntarily, and in the interest of sanity maintained from order. It’s my inner engineer, looking after structure and clarity; the framework that gives my other inner voice — the curious child — the freedom to express myself with paint; to explore what ifs, so whats, why nots. It is the only place I find myself lost in the moment while staying in the present. Where I become completely absorbed, creating something unduplicatable, in my own voice.
Every painting is its own exploration of color, shapes and the process itself. I rarely begin a piece with an end result in mind. Most often it comes to me somewhere along the way; and in the case of primarily abstract, only near the end or even afterward. I’m comfortable trusting that experiences and memories that shape my awareness and inform my subconscious will in some way represent themselves on the canvas. How can they not?
Recently, I’ve given in to an urge toward abstracted botanical shapes and relationships. And a growing interest in the positive and negative planes that our brains take for granted. But always with color at the forefront.
When viewing any of the pieces here, I invite you to respond rather than rationalize. To consider the visual interest and color harmonies of the whole piece, but also the up-close details and excerpts — the intentional and controlled, as well as the random, the spontaneous, the imperfect.
