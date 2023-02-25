Debra Gay Guess painting.png

This painting titled "Season of Contradictions" was painted by Debra Gay Guess. (Image provided)

Yes Arts, 317 W. Second St., will host a gallery opening reception for artist Debra Kay Guess from 5-7 p.m. on Friday.

With a bachelor’s degree in communications, a minor in art and more than 30 years in marketing, sales and desk jobs, Guess returned to painting as a creative calling outside the confines of the 8-to-5 routine. 

Debra Gay Guess.png

Debra Gay Guess

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription