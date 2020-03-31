Fire
A Monday afternoon garage fire caused significant damage to a home in Franklin County but caused no injuries.

Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage at 89 Roscoe Court when firefighters arrived. The residents escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival, he said. 

The exact cause has not been determined, but Hutcherson said the fire appeared to have started in the garage.

“The heaviest damage was around the breaker box, but we have not made a determination,” he said.

The fire was contained to the garage and the attic, but the rest of the house received heavy smoke damage. 

Firefighters, who responded with two engines, two tankers and a rescue unit, were on the scene for about two hours, Hutcherson said. The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m.

Roscoe Court is southwest of Frankfort off Evergreen Road.

