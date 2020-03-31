A Monday afternoon garage fire caused significant damage to a home in Franklin County but caused no injuries.
Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage at 89 Roscoe Court when firefighters arrived. The residents escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival, he said.
The exact cause has not been determined, but Hutcherson said the fire appeared to have started in the garage.
“The heaviest damage was around the breaker box, but we have not made a determination,” he said.
The fire was contained to the garage and the attic, but the rest of the house received heavy smoke damage.
Firefighters, who responded with two engines, two tankers and a rescue unit, were on the scene for about two hours, Hutcherson said. The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m.
Roscoe Court is southwest of Frankfort off Evergreen Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.