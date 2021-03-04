Frankfort Home & Garden Tour (copy)

The Garden Club of Frankfort has announced it will cancel this year's 14th annual "Living in History" Home and Garden Tour.

Planned for June 12, Carla Hawkins, president of the garden club, told The State Journal that the group can't guarantee it will be safe enough to have people tour the homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Garden Club of Frankfort expects for the tour to continue in 2022.

 

