Want a chance to visit some of the most well-kept and beautiful gardens around Frankfort?

The Garden Club of Frankfort will be hosting its 14th annual Home and Garden Tour “Living in History 2022” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with proceeds from the tour going to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help those impacted by the tornadoes in December. 

This is the first time in the last two years that the tour will take place because of the pandemic, however, this year will be a garden-only tour due to COVID-19 concerns. 

The tour started in 2006 and since that time many homes and gardens have been visited throughout Frankfort. Garden Tour Chair Rosie Doerting said although this year’s tour will only include gardens, some of the locations include downtown Frankfort as well as on the outskirts, which adds for more flexibility and also allows those in downtown to visit local shops and restaurants. 

“We want to support the local merchants too, so we figured if you’re downtown looking at these gardens, then you can go eat lunch, get ice cream or stop at the bookstore, so we’re hoping people take advantage of being downtown,” Doerting said. 

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at any of the following gardens:

  • Grissom Garden, 304 Highpoint Court

  • Henry Garden, 102 Ridge Road

  • Doerting Garden, 106 Ridge Road

  • Rosen Garden, 417 Wapping St.

  • Taylor Square Gardens, 203 Wilkinson St.

  • Liberty Hall Gardens, 202 Wilkinson St.

  • Old Governor’s Mansion Garden, 420 High St.

  • Damron Garden, 775 Stoneleigh Drive

Tickets must be presented at each of the garden sites for admission to tour.

Doerting noted the addition of the Old Governor’s Mansion Garden to the tour and how excited she is to include that as one of the gardens.

“(The Old Governor’s Mansion) is usually not open to the public, just for special events, and they were gracious and said, ‘Of course, we’ll be happy to unlock those gates and open them up,’ so we get to tour their gardens,” Doerting added. 

The event will take place rain or shine.

