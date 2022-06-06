Want a chance to visit some of the most well-kept and beautiful gardens around Frankfort?
The Garden Club of Frankfort will be hosting its 14th annual Home and Garden Tour “Living in History 2022” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with proceeds from the tour going to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help those impacted by the tornadoes in December.
This is the first time in the last two years that the tour will take place because of the pandemic, however, this year will be a garden-only tour due to COVID-19 concerns.
The tour started in 2006 and since that time many homes and gardens have been visited throughout Frankfort. Garden Tour Chair Rosie Doerting said although this year’s tour will only include gardens, some of the locations include downtown Frankfort as well as on the outskirts, which adds for more flexibility and also allows those in downtown to visit local shops and restaurants.
“We want to support the local merchants too, so we figured if you’re downtown looking at these gardens, then you can go eat lunch, get ice cream or stop at the bookstore, so we’re hoping people take advantage of being downtown,” Doerting said.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 at any of the following gardens:
Grissom Garden, 304 Highpoint Court
Henry Garden, 102 Ridge Road
Doerting Garden, 106 Ridge Road
Rosen Garden, 417 Wapping St.
Taylor Square Gardens, 203 Wilkinson St.
Liberty Hall Gardens, 202 Wilkinson St.
Old Governor’s Mansion Garden, 420 High St.
Damron Garden, 775 Stoneleigh Drive
Tickets must be presented at each of the garden sites for admission to tour.
Doerting noted the addition of the Old Governor’s Mansion Garden to the tour and how excited she is to include that as one of the gardens.
“(The Old Governor’s Mansion) is usually not open to the public, just for special events, and they were gracious and said, ‘Of course, we’ll be happy to unlock those gates and open them up,’ so we get to tour their gardens,” Doerting added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.