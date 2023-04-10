Garden Club of Frankfort.jpeg

The Garden Club of Frankfort will host its Living in History Home and Garden Tour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. (Image provided)

The Garden Club of Frankfort will host its Living in History Home and Garden Tour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Locations include seven private homes with tours of the gardens and of some homes.

For more details, check the Garden Club’s website www.gardenclubky.org/club/garden-club-of-frankfort/ or its Facebook page. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission, 300 St. Clair St., Suite 102, visitFrankfort.com, or at one of the houses the day of the event.

