Second Street leak

Pedestrians are advised to remain clear of the corridor pending further updates. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Rupture of a 4-inch gas mainline on Monday afternoon halted work on Frankfort’s Second Street corridor.

The rupture resulted from contract work as part of the City of Frankfort’s more than $12 million TIGER Grant project to revitalize the streetscape. PACE Construction is the primary contractor on site.

TIGER Grant Manager Chuck Knowles said that the break took place in the vicinity of Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, just East of Second Street School. Children at the school were kept indoors during recess hours, he said.

Pedestrians are advised to remain clear of the corridor pending further updates. Traffic is currently blocked on Second Street from Bridge Street to Taylor Avenue.

Gas was blowing at the site, per Knowles and Columbia Gas spokesperson Risa Richardson. Knowles added that wind from the river was primarily blowing the gas away from the school.

Richardson said that the company began work building around the damaged line around 3:45 p.m. She estimated that work to fully put a new line would take anywhere from two to four hours, and that Columbia Gas employees would remain on Second Street for several hours after work is finished to assure all goes well.

Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell said that the call regarding the broken line first went out around 1:15 p.m., and that both the police and fire departments were on site.

Knowles added that all adjacent property owners, including Frankfort Independent Schools, were notified of the line break.

