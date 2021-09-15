BOWLING GREEN — Twenty-six seniors from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Competition, breaking the 2019 record of the most students recognized in a single school year in the program’s history. Included in the twenty-six seniors are Marcus Negron and Anish Penmecha, both of Western Hills.

Since The Gatton Academy’s inception in 2007, a total of 223 students have been named National Merit Semifinalists.  Since students take the qualifying PSAT exam in October of their junior year of high school, much of their preparation stems from learning opportunities during their freshman and sophomore years of high school. The Gatton Academy builds on students’ sending school experiences to provide them with preparation for the ACT® and SAT®, critical components in becoming finalists. 

“These students are remarkable in so many ways, not just in academics. They are great people and contributing community members. I am proud of the people they are and the citizens they are becoming,” stated Dr. Lynette Breedlove, Director of The Gatton Academy. “Kentucky full of exceptional students. These students’ school districts have worked hard to provide them with a solid foundation launching them towards excellence.” 

Finalists will be announced in February, and all National Merit Scholarship winners for 2022 will be announced in four nationwide releases beginning in April and concluding in July. 

For more information about The Gatton Academy, visit www.wku.edu/academy or call (270) 745-6565. 

