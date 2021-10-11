State lawmakers have finalized a calendar for the 2022 Regular Session with plans to convene the General Assembly on Jan. 4 and adjourn April 14. 

The session is scheduled to last 60 days, the maximum allowed under the state constitution in even-numbered years. Lawmakers will have until Feb. 28 to introduce bills in the House and March 2 to introduce bills in the Senate. 

Capitol

The General Assembly will not meet on Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day or on Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The calendar also provides a 10-day veto recess from March 31 through April 12, a time when lawmakers typically return to their home districts to await possible vetoes from the governor.

Legislators are scheduled to return on April 13 and 14 for the final two days of the session. 

The 2022 session calendar is available at: https://legislature.ky.gov/Documents/22RS_Calendar.pdf

