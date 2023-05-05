There is a long history of railroad lines and trains running though Georgetown and Scott County. In 1830, the Lexington & Ohio Railroad passed through Scott County in the rail line between Lexington and Frankfort.

After the Civil War, Georgetown was connected to the Louisville, Cincinnati & Lexington Railroad which became the Louisville & Nashville (L&N) Railroad. Trains of the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) Railroad ran through Georgetown starting in the 1890s.

