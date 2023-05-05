There is a long history of railroad lines and trains running though Georgetown and Scott County. In 1830, the Lexington & Ohio Railroad passed through Scott County in the rail line between Lexington and Frankfort.
After the Civil War, Georgetown was connected to the Louisville, Cincinnati & Lexington Railroad which became the Louisville & Nashville (L&N) Railroad. Trains of the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) Railroad ran through Georgetown starting in the 1890s.
The branch of the rail line that ran between Frankfort and Georgetown was known as “The Bourbon Road” as part of the Frankfort & Cincinnati Railroad due to the fact that it connected rail service to three different distilleries between the two towns.
The “Interurban” electric railway known as the Kentucky Terminal & Traction Company and The Georgetown Street Railway connected Georgetown with Lexington, Nicholasville, Versailles and Frankfort. Today trains run through Georgetown on the R J Corman Railroad based in Lexington.
Georgetown and Scott County Museum is proud to present "The Scott County History of Trains and Railroads," which will be on exhibit at the museum starting May 20 and remaining on exhibit into early 2024. This exhibit will include stories and pictures from the above-mentioned railroads that ran through Georgetown and will also include items like the cashbox from the train depot on Mattox Street.
