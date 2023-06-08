Motorists who travel Georgetown Road (U.S. 460) in Franklin County are advised that the project at the bridge over Elkhorn Creek has been completed.

KYTC

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said crews worked to perform curb repairs on the bridge. Work was scheduled to be completed on June 19, however, crews were able to finish work ahead of schedule. The roadway is now open to motorists.

