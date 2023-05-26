The westbound lane of the bridge over Elkhorn Creek on Georgetown Road (U.S. 460) will be closed for approximately three weeks starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the project will last through 6 a.m. Monday, June 19, as contract crews perform curb repairs on the bridge. A 12-foot-wide lane will be maintained for traffic throughout the duration of the project. Motorists should obey the temporary signal, allowing alternating one-way traffic and reducing speed to navigate the work zone.

