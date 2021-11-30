A new sandwich shop is coming to West Main Street.

Sub Pub is located on the corner of West Main and St. Clair streets, just down the road from Main Street Diner. The two eateries, as well as the Riverboat Grill, share the same owners. 

Sub Pub

Sub Pub, a new sandwich shop on West Main Street, is hoping to open before the end of the year. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

Megan Allan, one of the owners, says they all decided to open a sandwich shop because she and the other owners think downtown needs a deli-style restaurant. With all of the events going on, such as the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Allan thinks the area will benefit from food that is easy to carry around.

Allan said they are most excited for people to try their Philly cheesesteak.

“We’re planning to have all of our meat and cheese cut in-house, along with fresh bread daily,” Allan stated.

They also plan to offer gourmet hot dogs and bratwurst.  

While there is no set opening date, Allan hopes for Sub Pub to open before the end of the year. The restaurant will offer both inside dining and delivery from lunch until the early evening. 

