Tommy Haynes
How old are you?
67 years young
What is your occupation?
Retired
What is your educational background?
Bachelor of Science, Middle Tennessee State University; Master of Science, Long Island University, New York: Graduate of the Command and General Staff Leadership College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Graduate of Leadership Frankfort, Frankfort
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
Frankfort City Government: commissioner 2012 through 2017, mayor pro-tem, 2014 through 2017.
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
As a start, I would have honest, face-to-face conversations with individuals and groups about race. I would then form small groups that would explore the relating issues on education, job opportunities and businesses.
Youth involvement is essential. Therefore, I would incorporate a youth advisory group in this effort. The diversity of the community should be represented at all stages to ensure everyone’s voice is heard. We would look at short- and long-term goals to achieve improved diversity and the racial climate in Frankfort.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
As mayor, I would vigorously promote Frankfort as a great home for business. I would want to stay apprised of the demands and changing demands of attracting business to Frankfort. That would include having ongoing communication among stakeholders, such as the Chamber of Commerce, KCDC, Downtown Frankfort, KSU, the state Economic Development Cabinet and other relevant organizations.
Part of any efforts to attract businesses is Frankfort’s ability to provide potential new citizens coming with those businesses fun and friendly communities. Lastly, I believe we need more emphasis on creating an improved climate for the development of our own citizens’ quest for starting businesses.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
Two unfortunate events: COVID-19 pandemic and the recent police-related deaths in the United States have brought forth actions by our citizens that have warmed my heart. Our citizens have been very disciplined and respectful of others by practicing social distancing and wearing the appropriate masks. Secondly, the outward display of support for all our citizens around the tragedies that have happened in Louisville and around the country has been impressive.
While I have always believed in the goodness of our citizens, these actions have validated my thoughts about the compassion and empathy that the citizens of Frankfort possess.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
I think The State Journal covered a lot of ground over the 21 weeks of questions. I would have liked to have talked more about the different opportunities I have had to bring people and organizations together, but that would have taken more than 300 words.
We live in a community that has a lot of organizations making an impact on thousands of lives. We should not take those efforts for granted. Although these are challenging times, Frankfort remains a great place to live, work and play. You are commended for having asked great thought-provoking questions.
Who is your role model and why?
I have had several role models at different times in my life. I’ll just mention four. My mother was my first role model because I saw how she did so much with so little to care for her children. She took me to church, where I was introduced to Jesus Christ, who became my lifelong role model.
My track coach who integrated the track team under tense conditions is my third role model. My last role model was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. because I saw a person that had a mission and was not afraid to lose his life over it.
Jason Keller
How old are you?
34, 35 in September.
What is your occupation?
I own a small business working with nonprofits, local governments and small businesses. Outside that I do some volunteer work helping create change in national security institutions.
What is your educational background?
I’m currently getting a master’s in public administration with in-depth studies on how to help local businesses sell to global markets, create an environment to develop new technology and manage innovation in government. I previously studied at Kentucky State University and graduated from University of Maryland after studying on three continents.
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
I was elected treasurer of the Franklin County Key Club and Cadet Chief of the Frankfort Police Explorer program, both while in high school here in town. It showed me what young people were capable of while engaging in public service.
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
As the only candidate who has released a plan to address these issues, it would be best for folks to look at that on my Facebook page, Jason Keller for Mayor of Frankfort. However, the short version is as follows.
Bring the brightest minds in our community together to take a layered approach based on data to examine our institutions for racial biases. From there, we are going to work with those organizations to get rid of those issues while reporting back to the community. If we find nothing, we will celebrate that and aggressively inform the community in the same way.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
That’s a tough one and to be frank it’s going to take some time. My platform is focused on new business creation that will attract the next generation of citizens. We are going to make Frankfort the number one small city in the U.S. for startups and then number one city in the U.S. for new black-owned businesses. A lot of existing businesses are ripe for disruption and close to half of existing jobs in the U.S. are at risk of automation.
Outside that we need to build the workforce of the future and that’s why I’ve set a goal for making job training available to those who want it. We need an aggressive vision for the future!
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
Too many of Frankfort’s citizens are working full-time jobs plus a part-time job to barely get by. This isn’t unique to our city, but this is nothing to be proud of. We have got to build new businesses that pay a living wage.
Outside that, I’ve found far too many members of this community and entire neighborhoods who feel like they’ve been forgotten by our city.
While I could write a book about what I’ve learned talking to countless citizens over the past six months, those are the ones who both drive me to succeed in this election as well as keep me up at night. They are the greatest argument for bold leadership by our next mayor and why we must set lofty goals.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the past and not enough about the future. Mayoral candidates should be capable of painting a clear vision for our future, and I’ve done my best to elaborate on that within my answers. My counterparts have had quite the time responding to them while limiting any examination of their plans or lack thereof.
Here’s the thing. Your family’s future, all of our futures depend on making significant strides forward in a broad range of areas. We don’t need catchy slogans and competition on who’s lived in Frankfort longer. None of that is going to raise our quality of life, and if every solution was going to be found in Frankfort, we wouldn’t still be dealing with problems we’ve had since I rode my bike through this city 20 years ago.
Who is your role model and why?
My mother, a single veteran mother who worked so hard to get us both into a better life. Eugene Harrell, adviser to the Franklin County High School Key Club. While seeing the commonwealth for decades he shaped the lives of countless young people for decades as well. Doug, a man far from here, who built multiple businesses while raising a family made up of three daughters who have all moved on to be incredible friends. When I was at my lowest point he helped me having nothing to gain but made me promise I would become a college graduate one day.
I could go on about these three and bring in others, but sadly there isn’t enough space allotted.
Layne Wilkerson
How old are you?
46
What is your occupation?
Owner, Wilkerson Financial. As a Certified Financial Planner, I help individuals, families and businesses manage and invest their money wisely.
What is your educational background?
(Old) Bridgeport Elementary, Bondurant Middle, Western Hills High School
Kentucky State University (1 year), bachelor’s degree, Western Kentucky University and master’s degree, College for Financial Planning
Please list any elected office you have held before.
None
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
The City of Frankfort can at least ensure that the city employee directory is representative of the diversity of our city population. This means recruiting, hiring, retaining and promoting minorities to fill government positions. This does not simply mean filling entry-level positions, but leadership positions as well.
We also need to work to strengthen the financial standing of minorities in Frankfort. As a financial advisor, I am particularly interested in closing the income and wealth gap between whites and minorities. We need a sustained effort to improve the financial standing of minorities, which will serve to strengthen our entire community.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
My priority will be attracting new residents, which will create a higher demand for new businesses. I will also focus on recruiting remote employees and the self-employed to move here and bring their jobs and companies with them. Many employers allow their employees to work remotely now, especially since the COVID pandemic.
Frankfort’s scale, cost of living, recreational opportunities and geographic location makes it more desirable than ever. If we aggressively promote ourselves, we will continue to add new residents and will then see a tipping point with businesses following suit to serve the growing population.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
I have found that the small amount of issues that have generated the most press are not given much weight by the general public. I was surprised by this. What residents do care about are economic and quality-of-life issues. Having a stronger economy, less dependent on state government, as well as having more things to do including expanded recreational activities were paramount. I am uniquely qualified to move Frankfort forward and that has resonated with voters.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
I wish we would have spent less time looking backward and more looking forward, like the lack of a variety of housing options. Our stagnant housing stock and property values hampers our ability to attract young families and retirees looking to simplify and move into the city to be nearer our walkable downtown and its amenities.
We need a citywide focus on infill developments so that we can bring in the permanent residents, whether they be state government commuters, remote workers or empty nesters looking to downsize.
Who is your role model and why?
My grandfather, Kenneth Bernard Tackett. He was part of the Greatest Generation and served in the U.S. Fifth Army during World War II, invading Italy, and ultimately liberating Rome. The sacrifice he, along with many others, made for this country is beyond my understanding.
After the war, he and my grandmother devoted their life to the care of my uncle Ronnie, who was born with a severe mental impairment. If something seems to be an inconvenience to me, I only need to remember the selfless example my grandfather set.
Rodney Williams
How old are you?
48
What is your occupation?
Frankfort-Area President of Whitaker Bank
What is your educational background?
Bachelor of Science in finance and economics, Georgetown College, 1994
Please list any elected office you have held before.
Frankfort City Commission, three terms, 2005-2010
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
I’m proud to know that we live in a very diverse community with diverse backgrounds, diverse nationalities, diverse world views and diverse lifestyles. Although our community is not perfect, the great majority of Frankfort residents are kind toward each other, regardless of one’s race or other differences.
In order to improve diversity within the City of Frankfort, we have to engage the leadership, faculty, and students at Kentucky State University and begin to recognize what an incredible resource for talent that the university can be for our community. Frankfort’s potential is absolutely linked to Frankfort’s university and the many students and families it serves.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
Frankfort has to engage and support our two public school districts in order to help them both achieve the status of top 10 performing districts in the state. We have to engage the leadership, faculty and students at Kentucky State University and partner with them to create economic incubator models within new and existing industries.
Also, the city, as both a taxing authority and service provider, has to change its approach to its business licensing process, the planning and zoning process and its overall response to citizens and potential employers when they inquire about opportunities within our community. In short, we have to learn how to compete for jobs and investment.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
I have chosen to focus my campaign on our community’s potential and what we can do collectively to become the best possible version of Frankfort. Our resources and supposed advantages are many, but our prosperity doesn’t come close to matching that of other cities throughout Kentucky.
One thing I learned about my community during the campaign that I didn’t already know was the amount of people here who aren’t originally from here. I came here 23 years ago for work, and many others have come to Frankfort for the same reason. That tells me there is a continual inflow of educated, talented people to match those that are originally from here. We have to take advantage of our talent and resources.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
Actually, one of the 20 questions posed to each local candidate was to choose a topic not being talked about. The topic I chose to focus on was the lack of population growth in Frankfort over the past 30 years and the far-reaching consequences of that data.
As I stated at the time, the stagnation of Frankfort’s population over the past 30 years relative to many thriving communities surrounding us is long-term evidence of our need to change our approach to local government. The manner and cost in which government services are provided to the community it serves either creates an environment conducive to growth and prosperity or it creates roadblocks and impediments to prosperity.
Who is your role model and why?
Without a doubt, my father is my role model. He’s the kindest, smartest, hardest-working, most humble person I’ve ever been around. I’m extremely fortunate for that type of person to be my dad.
In addition to farming, he worked 30 years for IBM. While my brother and I were growing up, he was an elder at our church, and he served three terms (12 years) on our local school board. And several years after his retirement from IBM he is currently serving his second term as the Bourbon County judge-executive. He’s never lied to me, and he’s never given me bad advice.
Candidate Stewart Perkins did not participate in the questionnaire.
