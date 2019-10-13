Local kids got in the Halloween spirit Sunday at Franklin County High School during the schools Safe Halloween event. Children enjoyed games, candy and pumpkin decorating.
There was not an admission fee, but donations to school clubs were being accepted.
On Saturday, FCHS hosted a Haunted School, which FCHS teacher and Student Council adviser Greg Pelfrey said was well attended with a little more than 200 people.
“People seemed to really enjoy it,” Pelfrey said. “We’ve had a good time with the events.”