Frankfort and Franklin County planners have a lot of questions when it comes to the housing market.

"This is something a lot of us have thought about for awhile because we are trying to understand what our market is doing, why there is a demand," said Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley. "What housing types and what preferences people are looking for. Is there a reason we are not seeing more housing production? Especially when there appears to be a demand. We want to flush all that out."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription