Frankfort and Franklin County planners have a lot of questions when it comes to the housing market.
"This is something a lot of us have thought about for awhile because we are trying to understand what our market is doing, why there is a demand," said Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley. "What housing types and what preferences people are looking for. Is there a reason we are not seeing more housing production? Especially when there appears to be a demand. We want to flush all that out."
In order to help answer those questions, the county and city have hired Idaho-based Points Consulting to assist with research and shine a light on potential answers to these problems.
Founded in 2019 by economist Brian Points, Points Consulting has completed more than 60 projects across the country in both the private and public sectors.
In an interview with The State Journal, Points said that his company was brought in with specific questions, but they are careful to avoid presumption.
"When a study like this comes up, there has got to be a particular reason that a local government feels it's important," Points noted. "That varies case by case. The functioning theories when we started here were the lack of housing is preventing economic development and there is a high level of concern about how short-term rentals are affecting the rental market. So those are at least a couple of topics that drove the interest."
Once they determine what the issues are and what is causing them, Points said that his company will then come up with possible solutions and what the demands of the housing market will be over the next two decades.
Points continued, "How does that demand correspond to income levels, density types, different housing typologies and that kind of stuff? The community survey that is out right now is a really important aspect of all of that."
The survey which can be found at https://s.surveylegend.com/-NRAa8VDNfDAGRrkZ9lX until April 21, will help the researches get a sense for what the community is most interested in, where they see the biggest problems and where there might be flexibility in terms of zoning districts and density standards.
The survey and study, which is expected be completed by this summer, will also be able to help with the overhaul of the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan. Currently the comp plan is scheduled to be completed by August.
Points said that his firm has been able to benefit from the some of the maps and surveys already completed by the firm hired to rewrite the comp plan, McBride Dale Clarion.
"I expect that they will do the same," he explained. "I think our work will get done first. I think they know and respect what we do and that they will take some of our materials and recommendations into account as they work on the comp plan. Now that said, the comp plan is a much longer and more complicated process than what we are doing and it has to account for every last piece of the county picture. So I understand if they don't fully take our recommendations."
At the end of the day, Points Consulting's objectives are simple, even if them getting to them is not.
"I want the city and county to understand the full gamut of housing needs," the firm's president said. "Upper-end, single family, low density of stuff, all the way down to the affordable housing level and to know how the community can fit those pieces together where it is not going to create a tremendous amount of conflict."
