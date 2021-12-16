GiGisKitchen.jpg

Gi Gi's Kitchen in partnership with Cathedral Ministry is collecting non-perishable food items, along with clothes and toys, for storm victims in Western Kentucky. 

Items can be dropped off at Gi Gi's Kitchen, 125 Rolling Acres Drive. For more information, call 859-295-7860. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription