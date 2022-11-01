Just looking at him, it would surprise no one to know that Gibson Wright is a country singer.

From the broken-in cowboy hat, jeans and button down black shirt, full beard and long hair. He looks the part. 

gibson wright.jpeg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription