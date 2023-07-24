It’s almost time for kids to go back to school, and Kentucky Blood Center wants to help those who get back to donating blood by footing some of the school-supplies bill.

KBC will offer donors at all locations — donor centers and mobile drives — $10 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift cards for giving blood now through Aug. 5. 

