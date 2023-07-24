It’s almost time for kids to go back to school, and Kentucky Blood Center wants to help those who get back to donating blood by footing some of the school-supplies bill.
KBC will offer donors at all locations — donor centers and mobile drives — $10 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift cards for giving blood now through Aug. 5.
The gift card promotion continues KBC’s “Save our Summer” campaign to shore up the blood supply during a typically difficult time of the year for collections. As a part of the summer-long campaign, KBC has rewarded blood donors with gift cards on “Donor Appreciation Days” to counter historically poor turnout weeks.
Now, eligible donors will have two full weeks to schedule their appointment and take advantage of the gift cards, which can be used at Walmart or Sam’s Club. Donors can schedule an appointment at a KBC donor center online at kybloodcenter.org, or by calling 800-775-2522.
KBC operates eight donor centers in six cities (Lexington, Louisville, Corbin, Frankfort, Pikeville and Somerset) and offers dozens of mobile drive opportunities throughout 90-plus counties every week. Donor centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
With blood transfusions taking place once every two seconds, blood is a constant, everyday need. Blood collected at KBC serves patients at more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky for a wide range of treatments, including cancer, trauma, sickle cell disease, organ transplant, surgeries and much more.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.