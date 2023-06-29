In the second score upgrade in as many months, Kentucky received their first ever boost from Standard & Poors (S&P) Global Ratings, one of three major credit rating agencies in the country. 

S&P gave Kentucky’s credit a bump from A to A+ rating, something that doesn’t sound terribly important to most people. But it actually means that Kentuckians could see even more infrastructure improvements and economic growth down the road.

