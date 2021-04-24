Gloomy sky doesn't dampen opening day of the Franklin County Farmers Market

Despite the gloomy weather, smiling faces were abundant Saturday morning on the opening day of the Franklin County Farmers Market at the Market Pavilion at River View Park.
By mid-morning, market Manager Kellie Sebastian said that hundreds of people had come to shop at the market.
“For our opening day and getting everyone into the swing of the season, I think it’s been perfect for us,” Sebastian said.
Sebastian said that every vendor space had been filled.
“We have starter plants, vegetables and greens, and every meat you’d think to purchase on a typical day,” she said.
Shanna Pettibone was one shopper who purchased some starter plants from High Five Farm out of Woodford County.
“We bought broccoli, sage, chamomile and frying peppers for our ‘victory garden,’ we’re calling it,” Pettibone said about her family’s first garden.
The Saturday market was the first market for new farmer Penny Varble of The Outskirts of Heaven Homestead in Franklin County. Varble was selling fresh eggs and candied jalapenos Saturday.
“It’s going good,” Varble said. “It’s not as busy as I thought it would be, but it’s cloudy.”
Varble plans to add more to her stand, such as salsa and more canned goods, as the growing season picks up.
Michelle and Birch Bragg attended the market with their two children, Iris, 6, and Cedar, 3.
“We love the farmers market and are so glad to support local producers,” Bragg said.
Michelle used to work for the market and loves to shop there and see her friends.
“I love everyone down here,” Michelle said. “We walk and talk and eat our way through the market.”
The Saturday markets will continue through November. It will be open 8:30 a.m.-noon. Tuesday markets begin May 4 and will be open 8:30 a.m.-noon. The market offers a curbside service on Thursdays for pre-ordered foods only. There is no vendor setup or in-person shopping on Thursdays.
Through the Community Farm Alliance and The Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market, the market offers the Kentucky Double Dollars program, which doubles SNAP and PEBT benefits up to $20. Those who run their SNAP card for $20 will receive an additional $20 worth of tokens from the market. The market will also double SNAP dollars (up to $20) for online orders. WIC and senior vouchers are also available.
“It is the freshest food that you will find and it supports the local economy and our farmers — who we found out during the pandemic are super important,” Sebastian said.
For more information about the Franklin County Farmers Market, visit www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
