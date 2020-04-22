United Way of the Bluegrass and Blue Grass Community Foundation have announced a fundraising goal of $1 million for the Coronavirus Response Fund.
The two organizations joined forces last month, launching the Fund to provide support to vulnerable populations across their joint service area that are adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Fund is supporting local and regional organizations on the frontlines of the pandemic to ensure that more people experiencing hardships can access basic needs like food, healthcare, childcare and transportation.
Over the past five weeks, the Fund has awarded $370,000 in rapid response grants to 28 partners across 13 counties, including the Food Pantry in Frankfort.
The Fund announced raising over $630,000 thanks to corporate donations, grants, community donors, local businesses and BGCF fundholders.
Officials estimate that the $1 million goal must be accomplished to ensure adequate funding and support is available through the response phase of the relief effort, projected to continue through the end of May or longer.
“We know that to support our communities during the crisis and response phase of this pandemic, we will need to raise additional dollars,” said Timothy Johnson, president and CEO of United Way of the Bluegrass. “Setting a $1 million goal is bold, but I believe that our community will rise to the challenge and help meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents and neighbors.”
