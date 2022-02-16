A GoFundMe campaign has been started to aid a family whose mobile home caught fire on Feb. 7.

The fire at 121 Imperial Drive resulted in no injuries or deaths, but Frankfort Fire Department Chief Jason Monroe described the damage done to the home as extensive. 

A video posted on the GoFundMe page showed the extent of the fire’s damage. Charred patio furniture is scattered in the yard, siding is hanging from the home, the front porch is filled with blackened belongings and the front right corner of the family’s Nissan minivan is melted and discolored.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for victims of a trailer fire on Feb. 7 at Imperial Mobile Home Park. 

The page says a mother, her 14-year-old daughter and their pet dog lived at the home, and describes the mother as a “hard working lady.” It says all money will go towards house repairs, food, clothes, furniture and whatever else they need. As of publishing, the page has raised $4,115 out of a $10,000 goal. 

Alex Soriano, who informed The State Journal of the campaign and whose construction company is helping with rebuilding and repairing the home, said while some of his local suppliers have been able to donate or offer discounts on materials such as drywall, they are still looking for more building materials. 

But, he said, they are making progress.

An update on the GoFundMe page shows a photo of the front of the home being rebuilt, with the caption, “Rebuilding it! Together we are stronger.”

Soriano echoed the update’s sentiment, telling the newspaper, “The community has stepped up.”

Those wanting to donate to the GoFundMe page can find it at https://gofund.me/034e90ed. Any businesses wanting to donate building materials can reach out to Alex Soriano of Own Restoration at (502)234-0572. 

