Wildcat Filming at Capitol

Crews line the drive between the Capitol and Governor's Mansion Wednesday for production of Ethan Hawke's new film Wildcat. Photo by Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal

It isn’t every day that production trucks and teams of actors come to town. But this week, the film crew for "Wildcat," the Ethan Hawke-helmed feature film on the life of author Flannery O’Connor, set up shop in Frankfort for two days of exterior filming around the Capitol.

O’Connor, a Georgia-born author was best known for her collections of short stories "A Good Man Is Hard To Find," published in 1955, and "Everything That Rises Must Converge," published posthumously in 1965. She died in 1964 at age 39 from complications of lupus.

Flannery O'Connor

Flannery O'Connor at her Georgia home, Andalusia. courtesy of Joe McTyre, The Atlanta Journal-Sentinel.
Extras for Wildcat

Extras and film crew line West 4th Street during filming of Wildcat. Photo by Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal.
Old Bus for Wildcat at State Street & Capital Ave

A 1950s-era bus navigates the roundabout at Capital Ave and State Street while filming Wildcat. Photo by Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal
Ethan Hawke

Director and screenwriter Ethan Hawke on set near the Capitol. Photo by Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription