It isn’t every day that production trucks and teams of actors come to town. But this week, the film crew for "Wildcat," the Ethan Hawke-helmed feature film on the life of author Flannery O’Connor, set up shop in Frankfort for two days of exterior filming around the Capitol.
O’Connor, a Georgia-born author was best known for her collections of short stories "A Good Man Is Hard To Find," published in 1955, and "Everything That Rises Must Converge," published posthumously in 1965. She died in 1964 at age 39 from complications of lupus.
Her writings are often lumped into the Southern gothic genre, but also contain strong tenets of her Catholic upbringing. She frequently addressed social equity issues including race and physical disability, and during her short life was actively involved in the civil rights movement.
The production traveled around Kentucky starting in mid-January, filming in Louisville, New Haven, New Hope, Shelbyville and Loretto before arriving in Frankfort. The crew is scheduled for another week in Louisville before production wraps, a total of 25 days in the Bluegrass.
When asked why Kentucky was chosen for a location, Executive Producer Eric Groth said, “We first and foremost looked at places that fit the look we were going for. And Kentucky also has an amazing film commission, so we knew we wanted to film here in Kentucky. We scouted around so many locations, and the area around the Capitol building was a perfect fit for one of the main elements of the story.
“The hospitality has been incredible here,” Groth continued. “And as an executive producer, something I love to hear is that ‘I’ve never been on a set like this.’ This is one that builds a culture that esteems the people who are involved in it. Everyone we have worked with around the state and definitely in Frankfort have been friendly, accommodating and great to team with.”
Telling the story of O’Connor’s life is a passion project for both Ethan and his daughter, Maya Hawke, who audiences will recognize from her role as Robin on Netflix’s juggernaut series "Stranger Things." She portrays O'Connor in the film.
“Maya started reading O’Connor’s stories when she was 15,” Groth said. “She fell in love with her writing style, and got her dad to start reading them. And with her dad being the great filmmaker that he is, he really embraced her story.
“This film gives us a chance to present beauty, truth and goodness in ways that are pretty unique and to present a message in a way that is very accessible to people from all walks of life.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.