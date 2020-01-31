Growing up, Frankfort native David Goins, one of three sons being raised by hardworking parents who wanted better lives for their boys, was smitten with music. By the first day of sixth grade he knew he wanted to be a musician.
“While we never went hungry, my parents were like most parents in that they did not have extra money sitting around for things outside of necessities. They held several jobs at the same time and worked really hard just so we could have the basics,” explained the son of the late Larry Goins and Henrietta Goins, who serves as director of music and worship at First United Methodist Church.
Fortunately, teachers and members of his childhood church, Evergreen Baptist, supported his dream and chipped in with free music lessons to help him succeed.
A graduate of Western Hills High School, Goins attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and earned two music degrees from the University of Kentucky. After college, he taught band at Franklin County High School, and after two teaching stints at Asbury University and Scott County High School, Goins ended up at First United Methodist in 2010.
“I have experienced many things that I would not have if it were not for the people who helped raise me,” he told The State Journal last week.
Now, Goins is repaying the gratitude shown to him by helping local children through the Wesley Academy of Music, a program that gives free private lessons to students who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program in the public school system. Students take weekly lessons with a professional Masters-level teacher and must maintain attendance and performance to stay in the program.
“Having grown up here, I am keenly aware of the needs of the kids and can empathize with their situations and the obstacles they face on a daily basis,” he added.
Goins founded the Wesley Academy of Music in 2017 with the $8,000 proceeds from the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” put on by First United Methodist Church that summer and free music lessons began a few months later.
Currently, there are 26 musicians in the program. The majority is middle and high school students but a handful of piano and violin players are elementary school age. Several more students are on a waiting list while qualified teachers are being sought.
“The kids in the program come from families just like the one I grew up in — one where the parents want the child to succeed but just need a little help giving them the very best education they can,” Goins added.
Wesley Academy of Music students will show off their musical talent prior to and in between numbers at the third annual Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St.
Knowing that the Frankfort community appreciates great music, Goins said he hires the best musicians in the state to play big band music during the event. Talented local singers will perform arrangements by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat Cole and others.
“For the kids, they get to see and hear a professional group of musicians making music at the highest level in the place where they study,” he said. “They also get to see the people who are supporting them and encouraging them to do the best they can.”
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by calling the church office at 502-227-7430.
“This is a great way for people to ‘do a lot of good’ with just a little bit of effort,” Goins added.
In addition to the Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance, the Wesley Academy of Music also has a Broadway-themed summer program. This year the group will perform “Fiddler on the Roof” at the church July 16-19.
