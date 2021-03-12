Raymond D. Bowling

LONDON — Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating the case of an Owenton man who has been missing since Feb. 20.

According to KSP, a Golden Alert has been issued for Raymond D. Bowling, 42, who was last seen at a residence in East Bernstadt around 5 p.m. on Feb. 20.

He is described as a 5-foot-8, 195-pound white male with brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but he was driving a 2004 blue Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate 446-AJA. The right front fender of the vehicle is white.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription