Franklin County Emergency Management officials have issued a Golden Alert for a Tennessee resident.

Sally A. Crumley was reported missing in Frankfort at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with Tennessee license plate 735BHYG on U.S. 127 South, according to a press release.

