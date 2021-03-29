The Golden Rule: Treat others as you would like to be treated
The Frankfort Interfaith Council invites all residents to join in celebrating Golden Rule Day next Monday.
In its January virtual meeting, the council learned about Golden Rule Day when two women from the Charter for Compassion international office in Washington state talked about many compassionate programs available to the public.
Since 2007, hundreds of organizations and thousands of people around the world have recognized April 5 as Golden Rule Day. The Charter for Compassion international office will host a 24-hour online broadcast at charterforcompassion.org. (Look under “Programs” on the homepage for the Monday broadcast schedule and to view any of the day’s presentations.)
The broadcast travels around the world to highlight people and communities practicing the Golden Rule. The daylong webathon will consist of one- to two-minute videos featuring stories, songs, raps, chants, conversations, projects, meditations, interviews, dances, poetry and performances of all kinds and cultures, “celebrating treating others as we ourselves would like to be treated,” said Rich Green, chairman of the Frankfort Interfaith Council.
The local council has members from the Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, Baha’i and Unitarian Universalist religions. “We’ve learned that the Golden Rule is expressed in all of our faiths,” Green said. For example:
• Baha’i: Blessed is he who preferreth his brother before himself.
• Buddhism: Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful.
• Christianity: Do to others what you would have them do to you.
• Hinduism: One should never do that to another which one regards as injurious to one’s own self.
• Islam: As you would have people do to you, do to them; and what you dislike done to you, don’t do to them.
• Judaism: The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love him as yourself.
The Charter for Compassion — which guides the local interfaith council in its work — is a document that transcends religious, idealogical and national differences.
“The Golden Rule has been shining during the pandemic,” said Jim Jackson, a founder of the interfaith council and a volunteer for the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.
Council member Charles Pearl agreed. “The 2021 Progress edition of The State Journal, published in late February, is filled with inspiring stories of resilience,” Pearl said at the council’s March meeting.
Shannan Rome, a council member and social worker for the Franklin County Health Department, shared pictures with the council from a March 16 breakfast.
“Ali Smith, a local woman, made key chains to raise money to purchase breakfast for health department employees,” Rome said. “It was a delicious breakfast from Panera. I thought that was just the sweetest and most adorable and kind thing. Many others in our community have expressed their appreciation and shown us similar acts of kindness.”
Jackson said he thought Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells “would be eager and very receptive” to sign a proclamation for Golden Rule Day.
