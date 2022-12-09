121022_GSSFoodCollection03_submitted.jpeg

Good Shepherd School students carry collected food items to a trailer. The food items were delivered to the St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Food Pantry. (Photo submitted)

Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Good Shepherd School recently held a food drive to help restock the St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Food Pantry located at 315 Wallace Ave.

Families collected more than 3,000 pounds of food including peanut butter, cereal and canned foods. GSS students helped load all of the items into a trailer for transport from the school to the food pantry, and then, volunteers from the church and Kentucky State University went to the pantry and helped unload and sort all of the food items on the shelves.

121022_GSSFoodCollection01_submitted.jpeg

Good Shepherd School students collected food items for the St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Food Pantry. (Photo submitted)
121022_GSSFoodCollection02_submitted.jpeg

Good Shepherd School students load collected food items for the St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Food Pantry into a trailer. (Photo submitted)

