LOUISVILLE — In response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will temporarily suspend donation drop-off services at all of its statewide stores, effective 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, according to a press release.

“Donations are critical to our mission and the people we serve,” said Barnard Baker, director of communications and public relations for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. “We are asking our supporters to hold on to their gently used items until we reopen our donation centers. In addition, we’re asking our donors to refrain from simply leaving their goods and clothing to avoid a buildup of donated items outside of our stores.”

On Sunday, the nonprofit organization announced a two week shutdown of its retail stores and education and employment centers to shoppers and workforce services participants. The tentative re-opening date of all Goodwill operations is scheduled for Monday, April 6.

During this time of uncertainty, the press release stated, plans are subject to change as the situation regarding this pandemic remains fluid. Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will continue to evaluate operational scenarios and announce updated decisions as they occur.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription