Five GOP candidates in this year’s elections have signed a letter seeking the immediate resignation of Franklin County Republican Party Chair Calen Studler.

The letter — which was signed by Kate Bennett, county attorney candidate; Ken Carroll, judge-executive candidate; Greg Grimes, 3rd District magistrate candidate; Michael Marraccini, 1st District magistrate candidate; and Darrell Sanderson, 4th District magistrate candidate — was given to Studler at Thursday’s Franklin County Republican Party’s (FCRP) regular monthly meeting at Whitaker Bank.

Studler 2.jpg

Calen Studler
Download PDF Letter seeking Calen Studler's resignation

