On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear hailed the authorization of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19, saying this second vaccine will be administered soon in the commonwealth.
“There’s good news today," Beshear said. "We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine. That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”
Beshear reported 1,765 new cases in the state on Sunday and 26 new deaths with a positivity rate of 8.73%. Total COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,397.
There are currently 1,607 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus with 403 people in ICU. There are currently 226 people on ventilators.
Top counties reported Sunday with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette and Warren. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases. Jefferson County alone reported 276.
Those reported lost to the virus Sunday include a 78-year-old man in Adair County; an 86-year-old woman in Ballard County; a 96-year-old woman in Calloway County; a 76-year-old man in Casey County; a 74-year-old man in Clinton County; a 67-year-old woman in Fayette County; a 103-year-old woman in Graves County; a 79-year-old woman in Hancock County; a 59-year-old man in Hardin County; a 94-year-old woman and 92-year-old man in Hopkins County; two men, ages 73 and 86, in Jefferson County; a 95-year-old woman in Muhlenberg County; two men, ages 55 and 89, in Owsley County; an 81-year-old man in Pike County; a 73-year-old man in Rowan County; three women, ages 49, 85 and 88, and two men, ages 84 and 89, in Russell County; an 86-year-old man in Spencer County; an 88-year-old woman in Todd County; and an 81-year-old woman in Washington County.
Beshear noted that positive cases continue to fall, even as previous exponential growth is bringing more deaths.
“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before," Beshear said. "That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working.
“But remember, deaths track cases. And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now."
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
