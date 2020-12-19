Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that mitigation efforts have stopped the growth of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, noting that case numbers are continuing to decline and Kentucky’s positivity rate is stable.
“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” Beshear said. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers.
"Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right — wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings — so we can beat this virus once and for good.”
Beshear reported 3,388 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday and 27 virus related deaths. The state's positivity rate is 8.58%. Total deaths from the virus now stands at 2,371.
Currently there are 1,655 people hospitalized with the virus, with 438 people in the ICU. There are 253 people on ventilators.
Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette, Pulaski, Daviess, Boone, Campbell and Warren. Each of the counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 459.
Those reported who died to the virus Saturday include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 75-year-old man from Christian County; a 92-year-old woman and five men, ages 62, 73, 83, 83 and 97, from Daviess County; a 61-year-old man from Fayette County; a 50-year-old man from Grayson County; a 63-year-old woman from Hancock County; an 85-year-old woman from Hardin County; a 79-year-old man and two women, ages 58 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 96-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 77-year-old woman from Knott County; a 91-year-old-man from Marion County; a 70-year-old man from Ohio County; an 87-year-old woman from Oldham County; two men, ages 69 and 88, from Owsley County; two women, ages 50 and 84, from Pike County; a 78-year-old man from Shelby County; a 63-year-old man from Spencer County; and an 89-year-old woman from Webster County.
“Perseverance in the weeks ahead is critical as vaccine supplies increase and we work toward COVID-19 immunizations available to Kentuckians as 2021 unfolds,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said.
“It would be an added tragedy to reverse our hard won progress through leisure travel and large gatherings. Some hospitals are already near full capacity and that could make it difficult to receive care if there is an added holiday surge. Watch your space, wear a mask and wash your hands to ensure that 2021 is a year of hope and healing.”
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.