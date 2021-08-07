While some politicians took the trip to far Western Kentucky for the annual Fancy Farm Picnic, Gov. Andy Beshear stayed home Saturday morning, making an appearance at the Franklin County Farmers Market.
Beshear spoke positively of the state’s agricultural tradition and of an economy that he characterized as “on fire,” after being introduced by Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. He also closed out National Farmers Market Week by signing a proclamation recognizing it in Kentucky.
As shoppers bustled to and from local producers’ stalls, the governor commended the farmers in Kentucky by harkening back to anxieties about the food supply chain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you remember about 15 months ago, we were worried if there would even be food on the shelf,” Beshear said. “But they never stopped. They kept working. They took care of us and everyone else across this country.
Beshear also mentioned AppHarvest, a high-tech greenhouse company based in Eastern Kentucky, becoming a publicly traded company as a source of hope for the state’s future in agriculture.
“At a time when water is drying up in the western part of the United States, when California just had to ration water away from agriculture, our future has never been brighter,” Beshear said. “... Our future possibilities have never been greater. Right now we have a potential the likes of which I never thought would be possible in Kentucky.”
Beshear added that the state has announced 1,800 new jobs in the past two weeks.
He also commended the Franklin County Farmers Market in particular for its commitment to providing SNAP/PEBT options to increase access to fresh foods — the market's Double Dollars program doubles the first $20 spent using SNAP/PEBT.
“You are making sure that everybody counts and that everybody is taken care of,” Beshear said. “And you are showing that goodness that has guided us through these last 16 months.”
As he has previously mentioned, Beshear also said he was proud to live in a place with as high a rate of vaccination as Franklin County. Franklin County is second in the state with 67% of its population vaccinated.
Governor Matt Bevin would have been spreading his venom at Fancy Farm today if he had been still around!
