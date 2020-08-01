Gov. Andy Beshear announced 572 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 11 of which were from children 3 and younger.
Kentucky now has 30,723 confirmed coronavirus cases.
“Our positivity rate is again lower today than it was yesterday. Facial coverings work. They are our best chance of saving lives and protecting the health of our people, ensuring our economy can stay open, and getting our kids back in school,” Beshear explained.
Five new deaths were also reported, raising the total to 740 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“We’re nearly five months into this global pandemic reaching Kentucky, but the last few weeks we saw a big growth in the number of positive COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.
“This past week, Gov. Beshear reminded us that if we have plans to travel to a state where the rate of positive cases is 15% or higher, we need to change these plans. If someone travels to one those states anyway, then when they return to Kentucky they should self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Kentuckians who remain in-state can’t let down their guard either, Stack added.
“Gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer guests, especially informal ones going on in backyards, parks, lakes and similar settings,” he said.
“The commonly more personal, informal social behavior in these situations is a big risk. If you and your guests are not keeping at least a six-foot social distance and if you’re not wearing masks, this spreads the disease. It places the people you care about most at risk and it endangers others if they spread the disease throughout the community.
“I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, but a big part of this is about the decisions made and behaviors practiced by every one of us as individuals. Public gatherings and social activities can be tinderboxes for COVID-19 transmission. Until we get a vaccine or cure to neutralize this threat, we all must continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.”
There have been at least 638,772 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.22%. At least 8,135 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
