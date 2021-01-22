At the start of this year, former Mayor Bill May stepped away from Frankfort city service for the first time in 29 years.
It didn’t take long for him to get back in it.
Gov. Andy Beshear selected May to fill the one spot that the governor is allowed to appoint to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission. The other 10 spots on the 11-member body are divided evenly between the City of Frankfort and Franklin County.
Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley said the city received the appointment paperwork from the state on Thursday afternoon.
“He’s been appointed,” Cockley said. “He’s not had the opportunity to be sworn in yet, but that’s really more of a technicality before the next meeting.”
When contacted by The State Journal, May said that he hadn’t yet received any official documentation of his appointment.
“I have not heard anything about it,” May said. “Nobody’s officially told me anything.”
May served a record five terms as Frankfort mayor before not seeking reelection in 2020. His son Kelly May was elected to the city commission in November.
The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission is considered one of the most important boards in local politics, as it has the authority to recommend or disapprove of zoning changes, and helps to shape the county's land use policy.
The governor-appointed slot has been held recently by Katherine "Kate" Bennett, an attorney who has held several positions in state government. Bennett was appointed by former Gov. Matt Bevin in 2018, replacing Joe Sanderson.
Bennett had not responded to a request for comment as of early Friday evening.
Sherron Jackson, the current chair of the Planning Commission, said early Friday that he had not heard anything official regarding May’s appointment to the commission. That said, he mentioned that it's often the case that a new administration of a different party than the previous one changes such appointments.
“That may make sense because Gov. (Matt) Bevin appointed the last member,” Jackson said. “At some point, one would anticipate that Gov. Beshear would consider making an appointment that represents his administration.”
Bennett has served for more than a year under the Beshear administration.
Jackson said that the governor’s appointment prior to Bennett was Joe Sanderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.