A2 3col 1220.BillMay_re.jpg (copy)

Former Frankfort Mayor Bill May pictured at City Hall before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

At the start of this year, former Mayor Bill May stepped away from Frankfort city service for the first time in 29 years.

It didn’t take long for him to get back in it.

Gov. Andy Beshear selected May to fill the one spot that the governor is allowed to appoint to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission. The other 10 spots on the 11-member body are divided evenly between the City of Frankfort and Franklin County.

Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley said the city received the appointment paperwork from the state on Thursday afternoon.

“He’s been appointed,” Cockley said. “He’s not had the opportunity to be sworn in yet, but that’s really more of a technicality before the next meeting.”

When contacted by The State Journal, May said that he hadn’t yet received any official documentation of his appointment.

“I have not heard anything about it,” May said. “Nobody’s officially told me anything.”

May served a record five terms as Frankfort mayor before not seeking reelection in 2020. His son Kelly May was elected to the city commission in November.

The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission is considered one of the most important boards in local politics, as it has the authority to recommend or disapprove of zoning changes, and helps to shape the county's land use policy.

The governor-appointed slot has been held recently by Katherine "Kate" Bennett, an attorney who has held several positions in state government. Bennett was appointed by former Gov. Matt Bevin in 2018, replacing Joe Sanderson.

Bennett had not responded to a request for comment as of early Friday evening.

Sherron Jackson, the current chair of the Planning Commission, said early Friday that he had not heard anything official regarding May’s appointment to the commission. That said, he mentioned that it's often the case that a new administration of a different party than the previous one changes such appointments.

“That may make sense because Gov. (Matt) Bevin appointed the last member,” Jackson said. “At some point, one would anticipate that Gov. Beshear would consider making an appointment that represents his administration.”

Bennett has served for more than a year under the Beshear administration.

Jackson said that the governor’s appointment prior to Bennett was Joe Sanderson.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription