Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a Frankfort resident to serve on the Transportation Cabinet Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee.

Bruce Scott, an independent contractor, will replace Brad Rister, whose term expired. Scott will serve a term expiring June 11, 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription