Two Frankfort residents were appointed to state boards and commissions by Gov. Andy Beshear.

State seal

Susan Farra, an exceptional children consultant for the Kentucky Dept. of Education, has been tapped for the Statewide Advisory Council for Vocational Rehabilitation. Her term will expire on June 27, 2023.

Shari Thompson, owner and yoga teacher at My Old Kentucky Om, has been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy. She will serve the remainder of Brian Houillion's term ending July 16.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription