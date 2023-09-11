Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three Frankfort residents to various board, commission and panel positions recently.

Vasu Vasudevan, a senior principal consultant for NTT Data, has been named a member of the Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents. He replaces Kristie Whitlatch, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the term expiring June 30, 2028.

