Exactly nine months to the day when the state reported its first case of COVID-19 the governor announced on Sunday that confirmed cases in Kentucky have surpassed 200,000.
“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau.”
On Sunday, the governor confirmed 2,567 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number of Kentuckians ever diagnosed with the virus to 200,632.
“We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So even on a tough day, possibly some good news,” Beshear added. “That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine — two vaccines — are just around the corner.”
Currently, 1,673 state residents are hospitalized with the virus including 401 in the ICU and 214 on ventilators.
Beshear also reported 10 additional COVID-related deaths Sunday. A total of 2,072 Kentuckians have died since the start of the pandemic.
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate is 9.75%.
“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.
“We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together.”
