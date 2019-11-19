The artwork of Kentucky kids will be a focal point of Inauguration Day.
Gov.-elect Andy Beshear and future First Lady Britainy Beshear announced a poster contest on Tuesday. Kentucky children can enter by creating a piece that celebrates the gubernatorial inauguration theme, “Team Kentucky.”
The contest is open to kids ages 6 to 17 and the prompt is to “imagine all Kentuckians working together to accomplish common goals that help all Kentucky families and, as a member of this team, draw a picture of the goal they want their team to accomplish,” a press release from the transition team said.
“The voices of Kentucky children are a part of our inaugural celebration,” Britainy Beshear said in a press release. “We welcome and encourage them to dream big and think about achieving goals that may help their school, community or state. We want to see what they think we can accomplish together as one team.”
She will be among a panel of judges who will pick entries in the contest. The group will select one winner from each age category: ages 6-9, 10-13 and 14-17. Two overall winners will also be selected for the most colorful and creative posters.
All five winners, along with their families and school representatives, will be invited to the Capitol on Inauguration Day, Dec. 10, and be recognized during the celebration. The artwork will be framed and on display in the Capitol.
“I appreciate Britainy making Kentucky children a focal point of the inauguration,” the governor-elect said in a press release. “As we transition government, it is a perfect time to talk with our children about the common values we share as Kentuckians. We need to talk more about what unites us, not what divides us.”
To enter, posters should be submitted unframed and on paper that is no larger than 12 by 16 inches with a completed entry form, which can be found online at https://ag.ky.gov/govtransition/Team-Kentucky-Poster-Contest.pdf. Attach the entry form to the back of the poster. All entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 3, and mailed to the Kentucky State Capitol, Attn: Geri Grigsby, 700 Capital Ave., Suite 118, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601.