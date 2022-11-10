More than 50 people gathered in a conference room at the Capital Plaza Hotel on Wednesday afternoon to listen to Gov. Andy Beshear speak to the Rotary Club of Frankfort.
Beshear covered a lot of ground during his 35-minute speech. While he touched on education, pandemic response and prison reform, the governor focused primarily on the different paths to economic development.
He began by calling to mind all the charity and relief work done by Rotarians all across the world, specifically in Kentucky.
"I am grateful to the Frankfort Rotary, who has served this community and beyond for 100 years, that is a pretty special anniversary," Beshear noted. "I think of all the great work that rotaries do, and y'all have been doing it for so long. Providing scholarships and tuition for high school students, supplying books to our schools and helping the Salvation Army raise funds for those in need during the holidays and so much more."
After touching on the unprecedented challenges of the last several years of pandemic, the governor spent a majority of his address focused on the growth of the Kentucky economy.
"Our collective dream is that our kids will never have to leave the Commonwealth of Kentucky if they don't want to, if they don't choose to," he said. "We make sure every possibility, every opportunity, every dream that they dream, they can chase right here where they are from."
Beshear pointed out that in the last year more than $11.2 billion in private sector investments were pumped into Kentucky, which in turn has created around 18,000 new jobs.
He then went on to list a number of projects in Kentucky that are turning heads nationwide, including Ford Motor Company's $5.8 billion investment to build an electric vehicle battery plant. Beshear said that was the largest investment ever made by the storied car manufacturer.
He also spent time speaking on workforce development and emphasized the importance retaining high school graduates within Kentucky.
"There are better jobs, entry level jobs, better paying and better opportunity to have a job for the next 30 or 40 years and work your way up even if you are straight out of high school than ever before in history," Beshear stated.
He noted that his administration started a pilot program called "Everybody Counts." The initiative aims to help high school graduates either move on to higher education or have gainful employment as soon as they leave school.
In addition to that program, Beshear said that through a bipartisan agreement with the Kentucky Legislature, the commonwealth has earmarked $107 million for career and technical programs in high schools.
Having a sitting governor would be a big deal for any club, regardless of the club's location. Frankfort chapter's President-elect Tish Shade noted while it is a big deal that Beshear addressed the club, at the end of the day his address is in keeping with the club's mission of community outreach.
"We want to have the Rotary Club in Frankfort get to know our community folks to come in and talk about all the non-profits and anybody that has something going on that is special, we want the rotarians to hear about it," Shade said.
