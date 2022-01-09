Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians Sunday that another advance of frigid weather will create further hazardous driving conditions into Monday.

“It’s tempting to think the danger has passed because rising temperatures and rain this weekend have combined to rapidly melt snow and ice from our roadways,” Gov. Beshear said. “Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically. The result will be flash freezing and the onset of ‘black ice’ that will make driving difficult. The snow may be nearly gone, but the need for extreme caution remains. Avoid nonessential travel.”

KYTC

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, as temperatures fall into the upper 20s, any residual water on area roadways may freeze up and create slick spots, especially on less traveled and wind protected roads. Motorists should exercise caution Monday morning and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Monday's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 35. Wind chill values could be as low as 10 with winds out of the West from 6 to 10 mph. Clear skies are expected Monday night with lows around 14.

“This type of weather presents several challenges for our highway crews,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “These ‘whiplash temperatures’ combined with rain can cause slopes along roadways to become unstable, and rock slides are the result. There is a danger of downed trees blocking roadways and bringing down power lines. Our crews will be carrying chain saws as well as salt and other equipment.”

