More than a dozen Commonwealth and Franklin County officials were on hand at the Fiscal Court building Wednesday afternoon as Gov. Andy Beshear presented the Franklin County Fiscal Court with $135,870 in funding for resurfacing rural roads in the northeastern part of the county.

The funding comes from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). At Beshear’s request, engineers at KYTC determined which roads within the Commonwealth were in the most need of upgrades and repairs.

Governor Presents Road Funds to Franklin County

Gov. Andy Beshear, right, presented discretionary funds of more than $135,000 for road repair projects to Franklin County Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Huston Wells, center, and state Rep. Derrick Graham, left, on Wednesday. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

To date, Beshear has approved around $42 million worth of discretionary funding for road project across the commonwealth. 

“The Transportation Cabinet’s mission is to provide an efficient and modern transportation infrastructure for Kentuckians, and that mission isn’t limited to interstates and parkways,” Beshear said. “It extends also to local streets and roads, like Hamilton Lane and Union Ridge Road, that are vitally important to the people who use them.”

Neither of the roads slated for repair have had any significant work done to them since 1999. All told the Franklin County project will repair a total of 2.6 miles of roads, 1.04 miles of Hamilton Lane (County Road 1038) and 1.56 miles of Union Ridge Road (CR 1017).

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells was on hand to accept the ceremonial check, as was state Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock.

“Both of these roads are in dire need of restoration,” Wells said. “These improvements will be heartily welcomed by people living and traveling in northeastern Franklin County, and we thank Gov. Beshear for the funding to make these projects possible.”

