Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the state's total number of cases to 61,106.
“Today's report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads," Beshear said. "This is everywhere and we must keep our guard up. The only positive news in today's report is our positivity rate is still under 4% at 3.82%.”
Of the newly reported cases, 145 were from children age 18 and younger, with 29 age 5 and younger. The youngest is just 5 months old.
“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” Beshear said. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better — everyone around us is depending on it.”
Beshear reported seven new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,108.
"That’s seven additional families who are suffering during this time," Beshear said.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 78-year-old woman from Warren County; an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 76-year-old woman from Martin County; two Jefferson Countians, including a 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man; and a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County.
As of Saturday, at least 1,118,855 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 3.82%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 11,237.
“The first official day of fall is fast approaching, and the weather that has descended this weekend over Kentucky will cause a lot of us to want to spend time outdoors," Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said. "If you get outside, please keep following the same advice we’ve given since the pandemic began. Stay at least six feet from others, wear a mask and wash your hands often.
"As we prepare to begin a new season, let’s recommit to our efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Let’s start the fall season off right, Team Kentucky.”
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
