The number of new coronavirus cases in Kentucky grew again and includes two new cases in Franklin County.
The State Journal has reached out to the Franklin County Health Department to confirm the additional cases. The newspaper reports on cases that have been reported to and confirmed by the health department. Sometimes cases may be reported for one county because an address change has yet to occur or an individual was tested in Franklin County but lives in another county.
Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said she was not aware of other cases beyond the 17 reported Friday. She said the governor's report Friday did not include that case.
Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 244 new cases reported, including 94 from Jefferson County. Many of those, he said, were tied to a residential facility in Louisville and a meat packing plant.
Fayette County added 19 new cases, many of which were from the federal prison, he said.
Overall, he said the number of total cases increased, but the number of deaths has dropped.
Beshear also reported two new COVID-19 deaths, a 90-year-old in Muhlenberg County and a 74-year-old in Jefferson County, which bring the state’s total to 334.
“While that is so much lower than any model, which is based on your incredible work which has saved tens of thousands of lives, none of us want to lose 344 Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a YouTube video posted Saturday afternoon. “Let’s continue to do what it takes to protect one another.”
So far, 2,768 people have recovered from COVID-19, he said. Currently, 438 people are hospitalized with the virus and 270 are in hospital intensive care units.
“We’ve got to be thinking about those folks,” he said. “We’ve got to watch that number.”
Plans are still proceeding to gradually reopen the economy in Kentucky.
“If we want to reopen our economy, we want to do it safely,” he said. “The virus is still out there. It spreads aggressively. To certain populations, it spreads aggressively.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.