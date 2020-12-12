Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky’s first shipment is expected to arrive early in the coming week.
“It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers," Beshear explained. "In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”
The governor reported 3,558 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of Kentuckians ever diagnosed with COVID-19 to 220,660.
Currently there are 1,711 state residents hospitalized with the coronavirus including 423 in the intensive care unit and 199 on ventilators.
Beshear confirmed 24 new deaths, which raises the total death toll in the state to 2,192.
“Decreasing statewide positivity rates are encouraging, but they are the result of difficult choices made to decrease spread of disease,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Multiple Kentucky hospitals are still under strain and the market for available health care workers has become extremely tight as states around the nation experience massive COVID-19 surges, overwhelming their hospitals. Every Kentuckian has choices to make — choices that matter tremendously — in the weeks ahead. Wear your mask, socially distance and if you are sick, seek medical care or stay at home until you are fully recovered. And if you are over 65 or have medical problems, stay healthy at home as much as you possibly can, since leaving your home now places you at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
The state's testing positivity rate is 8.79%.
